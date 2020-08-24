Telehouse America, a KDDI Group company and the global leader for data centers, international internet exchanges and managed IT services, implemented physical security for their New York data centers with partner support.

A unified and modern security solution

Telehouse America’s new system takes the facilities from a legacy system nearing the end of life to a best-in-class layered security system. According to the announcement, the security teams monitor a total of 400 cameras and 400 doors using both the Omnicast video surveillance system and the Synergis access control system of the Security Center. This strengthens security through complete monitoring of all locations including every data center suite, corridors, elevators, and common areas.

Telehouse Senior Director of the Corporate Division Milad Abdelmessih said,

“We wanted a unified and modern security solution that could accommodate the latest technologies to ensure the highest security, internal team efficiency and auditing/reporting capabilities that protect our client assets.”

In addition to this, Telehouse now has the ability to monitor the sites via a map-based interface that enables them to quickly find doors and nearby cameras. An advanced intercom system featuring a built-in Sipelia intercom module that enables two-way calling between Security Center operators and intercom devices at doors and shipping docks. This includes live video feed integration for visual identification of visitors and cardholders before granting or denying access.

BioConnect fingerprint and facial recognition and Deister key management technologies were used in the modernized visitor management process. Genetec ClearID physical identity and access management modules automate visitor requests while keeping detailed audit trails of each visit.