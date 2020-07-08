Telia Company announced that it plans to build a solar station in the small town of Uuemõisa. The solar park will be built by Pro-Solar to optimize energy consumption in the data center and will be completed by the end of 2021 summer.

Environmentally friendly management

Telia focuses mainly on reducing energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and waste. It is possible to build energy-efficient networks and prioritize renewable energy sources where possible.

Toivo Praakel, Head of Telia Estonia’s Network and Infrastructure Unit, said,

“The prerequisite for building a solar park is the existence of a suitable area, such as a plot or roof surface. Next to the camp data center, there is a plot of the right size where it was possible to install solar panels. Of course, this does not cover the energy needs of the entire data center, but it helps reduce electricity costs. Data centers have a fairly even energy consumption, but there are still small round-the-clock and seasonal fluctuations. For example, in the summer period, somewhat more energy is spent on cooling data centers, and the energy received from the solar park helps to compensate for it.”

National incentives will contribute to the wider deployment of solar energy solutions. The state support measures for renewable energy makes solar energy solutions very attractive. The payback period of the camp’s solar park is in the order of 6-7 years, according to Praakel.

It is important to note that Telia has been using the heat generated by its server parks for many years. The heat generated in the data center is used to heat the office buildings of Telia Sõle Street and Sõpruse Boulevard and several other adjacent buildings.