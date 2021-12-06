Telia Carrier announced a new Point of Presence at Digital Realty‘s Richardson campus located in Texas. With the new PoP, Telia Carrier will be able to provide a better reach within the PlatformDIGITAL. The latest addition is the latest one of the company’s six-month expansion plans with Digital Realty data centers with PoPs established in Los Angeles, CA, and Chicago, IL. The facilities offer more options to directly connect to Telia Carrier’s internet backbone.

39 sites connected by Telia Carrier

The latest PoP in Richardson, Los Angeles, and Chicago brings the total Digital Realty sites connected by Telia Carrier across the US and Europe to 39, and with connections, more than 90 sites.

Digital Realty’s Richardson Campus includes eight buildings and provides over 100MW of power. The facility also includes a mix of enterprise, content, and hyper-scaler customers. Telia Carrier also provides connectivity options and diversity to other Digital Realty areas in Ashburn, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development at Telia Carrier said,

« We are seeing unprecedented growth in demand and multi-regional presence is more important than ever. With the addition of Telia Carrier in these locations, we provide more choice to better service Digital Reality’s customers globally. Our new PoPs allow users to connect directly to Telia Carrier at scale, providing high-quality local connectivity to the global ecosystem of content, collaboration, applications and cloud services that trust our AS1299 Internet backbone. »

