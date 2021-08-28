Telia Carrier is expanding its partnership with Flexential, adding a new Point of Presence in the Flexential Hillsboro 2 data center in Oregon. The new PoP brings improved diversity and high-speed connectivity to content and cloud providers in the Silicon Forest region. The expansion provides users options to directly connect in the market avoiding backhaul and latency.

Silicon Forest

Portland metropolitan area, also known as the Silicon Forest, recently has become a hub for carriers and content providers, as well as a regional education and city network connecting to greater Portland and Eastern Oregon. The Flexential data center cluster in the region is one of the fastest-growing in the market, with a third building opening this fall to increase the campus size. Stephen Hartman, Head of North America Sales at Telia Carrier said,

“Adding a new PoP in the Hillsboro 2 data center is part of Telia Carrier’s overall growth initiative helping to expand our reach to support new cloud regions, applications, and content on the West Coast. Fulfilling demand from the subsea cables coming into the Flexential facility in Hillsboro from Asia Pacific regions, we support the needs of current and future customers, and enhance the ecosystem as one of the strategic sites servicing the region.”

