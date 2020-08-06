Telstra announced the sale of its Clayton data center complex in Victoria to the Centuria Industrial real estate investment trust (REIT). The sale includes a “triple-net lease-back arrangement”, which means Telstra retains ownership of all IT and telecommunications equipment, as well as ongoing operations and responsibility for building upgrades and repairs, future capex requirements and security, it said in a financial filing. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The transaction will be completed by the end of August

The 3.2-hectare complex is located 25km from the Melbourne CBD and incorporates 10 buildings, including Telstra’s newest 6.1MW data center and its adjacent 6.6MW data center and associated energy center.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn said,

“As part of T22, we have the ambition to monetize up to $2 billion worth of assets to strengthen our balance sheet. This deal means we have now reached over $1.5 billion. Data centers are an incredibly important part of the digital ecosystem and we continue to own and operate world-leading facilities in Australia and overseas.”

The lease is for an initial period of 30 years with two 10-year extension options. According to Telstra, the sale would have no impact on customer services.