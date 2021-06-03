Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, launched four new internet data centres (IDC) in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo. With the addition of the new IDCs places, Tencent Cloud reached 27 regions and 66 availability zones worldwide, addressing the ever-growing business needs around the world.

Located in prime network hub locations

According to Gartner, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is estimated to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total US$332.3 billion, up from US$270 billion in 2020. The new IDCs are all tier-3 design facilities and are located in prime network hub locations, providing highly reliable and high-quality BGP integrated with major local and international network operators.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said,

“The cloud industry is quickly evolving and growing, making Tencent Cloud look forward to further demonstrating its commitment to provide customers with more diverse cloud products as well as stronger redundancy and backup options. The launch of the new IDCs in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo at the same time is a significant development in our strategy to rapidly and efficiently expand our international portfolio. We are also planning to have over 30% growth in terms of our IDCs all over the world by end of this year.”

The launch of the new IDCs is the latest step forward in Tencent’s robust growth strategies in terms of global infrastructure. In late 2020, Tencent Cloud has opened its second availability zone in Korea, followed by the first IDC in Indonesia as well as the third availability zone in Singapore in April 2021. The company is set to launch its second Indonesian IDC and its first in Bahrain by the end of 2021.

See more Data Center News