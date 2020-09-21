Technavio published a report about the global data center UPS market size and the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows that the increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is expected to drive the data center UPS market. UPS is one of the mandatory elements of the infrastructure in a data center. Most facilities are adopting UPS systems of N+1 and 2N redundancy, boosting the market revenue during the forecast period.

The construction of data centers is in the rise

Modular systems are of lower capacity, cost less and additional modules can be installed based on capacity requirements while providing more than 90% efficiency. The growth of modular systems grew ah they need less space. The rapid growth in the construction of data centers will have a positive impact on the market between 2020-2024, according to the report.

A senior analyst at Technavio said,

“Other factors such as the increasing use of lithium-ion UPS systems, and growing adoption of DCIM and automation tools will have a significant impact on the growth of the data center UPS market value during the forecast period.”

The rising demand for cloud-based service offerings had a positive impact on the construction of data centers. CSPs like Google, Microsoft, and AWS are expanding their data center footprint by establishing hyper-scale data center facilities.

