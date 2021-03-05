Technavio has released an Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 report for China. The data center market in China is estimated to grow by USD 18.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18%.

60% growth in 3 years

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for hyper-converged data centers.

The data center market in China is expected to grow by 60% which will originate from IT infrastructure. While the market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of over 18% during 2020-224, the year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 16.38%.

It is also important to say that one of the key drivers for this market will be the demand for hyper-converged data centers.

