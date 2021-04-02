The global modular data center market size is estimated to reach USD 59,971 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a report that covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category.

Significant factors of the growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of modular data center market size is the rise in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers. Since it is a compact device that can be quickly stationed anywhere to support customers’ existing data centers or be built into a system of modules, modular data centers are an effective alternative to conventional brick and mortar data centers.

Secondly, an upsurge in the adoption of cloud services by SMEs is expected to drive modular data center market size growth. The use of cloud services by SMEs is rapidly growing, as it allows them to focus on their most critical business activities, resulting in improved productivity. Furthermore, cloud adoption has provided SMEs with advantages such as limitless computing capacity, lower IT costs, fast access to data and applications, and competitive advantage.

Although modular data center transportation and vendor lock-in are impeding market development, the increase in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and the advent of the fourth generation of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

