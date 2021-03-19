The European Environment Agency (EEA) has reviewed its data storage strategy. According to this review, the existing server room framework had to be upgraded to significantly improve the protection against fire and water damage and that the ventilation and cooling system also needed an upgrade to modern standards. For all of these upgrades, the European Environment Agency chose DigiPlex co-location solution in Copenhagen.

Located in a green data center

Alocated in a green data center co-location solution offers a host of advantages including the physical framework with others in a flexible and scalable manner while at the same time taking advantage of economies of scale in connection with the purchase of green electricity and more. The chosen co-location solution is in keeping with the European Environment Agency’s aim of supporting the environment and sustainable IT solutions.

Søren Roug, Head of IT and Information Systems, EEA, said,

“A key consideration in the decision-making process was for me to know the precise location of our data, and with the co-location solution from DigiPlex we have reached that goal – and our data is now located in a green data center close to our offices. The solution has proved to be a financial benefit as it has saved us the cost of an overhaul and of ensuring protection against fire, burglary or sabotage and upgrading of the electricity, cooling and ventilation system in our existing server room. On top of that, office space has been made available, enabling us to terminate expensive office leases elsewhere and move staff to the headquarters.”

DigiPlex was established in Copenhagen in 2018 following the takeover of an existing data center from Telia, which subsequently became one of DigiPlex’s key customers.

