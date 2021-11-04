Digital infrastructure company Equinix has reported its third quarter of 2021 results. The company’s quarterly revenues are increased by 10% over the same quarter last year bringing the number up to $1.675 billion, marking the company’s 75th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The results show that colocation revenues are still being outpaced by interconnection revenues in quarter three.

Equinix summary of 2021 third quarter

Total interconnections in the quarter have reached more than 414,000 in number. The most significant events of the quarter include the GPX India acquisition to enter the strategic market of India and expand the XScale program in Australia with a $575 million joint venture agreement.

Revenues With a %1 increase over the previous quarter, $1.675 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA 47% Adjusted EBITDA margin, $786 million. $3 Million of integration costs are included. $3 Million of negative foreign currency impact included.

Operating Income With a %1 increase over the previous quarter and operating margin of %17, $282 million.

Net income of the Equinix With a %123 increase over the previous quarter, $152 million.



Business highlights

In quarter three, The xScale program has resumed its expansion, providing the specialized needs of the hyper-scale companies and answering the rising demand for the hybrid multi-cloud architecture.

architecture. Both organically and by acquiring new names and enterprises, Equinix continued to expand its global platform and influence in the third quarter. Continuing to improve network and cloud density to provide businesses a sturdy platform for their digital infrastructure.

Indirect selling initiatives of Equinix have continued to grow in the quarter. Channel sales contributed %35 of the bookings for the third quarter.

International Business Exchange and xScale data centers of Equinix have been considered critical infrastructure or essential businesses during the pandemic by the local governments around the globe. As a result, all of the data centers remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the safety and health of the employees, work times during the pandemic were closely monitored and strict measures to stop the spread of the virus were taken. Minimizing the health risks employees face and the operational impact. Charles Meyers, President, and CEO of Equinix said,

“The pandemic has triggered an accelerated need to digitize business models in virtually every segment of the economy, and our strong Q3 results are reflective of this increasing demand for digital services. As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix remains uniquely positioned to help businesses as they shift towards distributed, hybrid, and multi-cloud as the clear architecture of choice.”

See more Data Center News