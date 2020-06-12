Private tech firm Ningsuan Technologies developed a data center project in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The company announced that the first phase of the data center project has been completed.

Due to the region’s high altitude, the highest data center will be a small facility 16,500 feet above sea level, built to support the Atacama Large Millimeter Array in Chile. The entire project covers an area of 645,000 sq m (7 million sq ft) and, when fully built out, will include several buildings covering a total of 400,000 sq m (4.3 million sq ft). The campus will cost around 11.8bn yuan ($1.7bn).

Alibaba Cloud dealt with Ningsuan

Two years ago, Alibaba dealt with Ningsuan to provide cloud services form the data centers once built. Alibaba Cloud will leverage its technological advantages in the fields of cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence. This partnership also aims to promote the informatization of specific markets and achieve win-win cooperation.

Construction of the Lhasa data center began in 2017. Once completed, 70,000 cabinets will be housed at the site and claim revenue could reach 10bn yuan ($1.7bn) annually. Ningsuan Technologies plans to fully build out the data center over the next five to six years.