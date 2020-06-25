The nearly 18,000 sq. ft. expansion will include new raised floor, office and support space, featuring fully redundant and generator-backed power; high-efficiency cooling; multi-layer physical security, meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards; and diverse network connectivity through a group of 15 carriers and onramp providers, including AWS Direct Connect.

The expansion will be completed later this year

TierPoint expects the expansion to be completed and available to clients later this year, with the total facility then featuring nearly 3.5 MW of installed critical load capacity, scalable to 5.0 MW. TierPoint Region Vice President Boyd Goodfellow said: