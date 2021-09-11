Secure, connected data center and cloud solutions provider, TierPoint is expanding in Missouri with a $20 million investment. The new facility is a Tier III data center that will be located in the St. Louis region. The company already has 3 locations in the state.

First of its size in the area

The company stated that it has already secured an anchor tenant for its new facility. It is expected to be open to clients in the second quarter of 2022. TierPoint’s new facility will be the first of its size in the St. Louis metropolitan area outside of downtown. The data center will be located in Westport, a vibrant business and entertainment district.

The investment will bring its total workforce in the state to approximately 75. In total, TierPoint operates 40 data centers across the U.S., offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and other tech infrastructure solutions. Jerry Kent, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of TierPoint said,

“Our decision to build this new facility was driven by strong and growing demand for world-class data center space in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest. As a lifelong resident of the area, I’m extremely pleased that TierPoint was in a position to answer this demand and expand the geographic diversity of the region’s commercial data center options.”

