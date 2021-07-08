TIME announced that it has become the first in Malaysia to be Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Sonata-certified by the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) for implementing APIs that enable automated ordering of Carrier Ethernet (CE) Access E-Line services on its network.

More defined than ever

MEF’s LSO Sonata provides standards for interoperability amongst service providers, enabling service and process automation across providers and networks. With this certification, TIME is ready to connect with other providers globally who meet MEF’s LSO Sonata standards offering automated quotation, orders and inventory services.

Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer of TIME said,

“We are excited to be Malaysia’s first telco to be MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata-certified. TIME is fully supportive of these standards in creating an ecosystem for frictionless inter-provider interactions.”

TIME’s full range of products and solutions is now more defined than ever. Together with the service orchestration and network functions virtualisation, TIME has set up its network to allow for software-driven functions, negating the traditional reliance on hardware and making it easier to provide a more open, agile and automated environment for its customers.

See more Data Center News