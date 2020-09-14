TimelyBill, cloud-based subscription billing and OSS for telecom, VoIP and wireless communications service providers, announced the new data center option on the West Coast of the United States, in Las Vegas as a part of its expansion plan. Switch’s Tier 5/ Class 5 Platinum facility has the newest Tier 5 classification standards.

Green data center

Without the need of a third party, TimelyBill can now control both the primary application offering, leverage backups and redundancy within its proprietary network. It provides key benefits including better user experience, server time, stringent data protection, green data center. The switch data center is powered by 100% renewable energy.

“Its billing platform can scale to support large enterprise service providers while also providing a ramp-up to our full SaaS offering” according to Michael Lates, Chief Executive Officer of TimelyBill.

