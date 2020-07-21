Transaction Network Services (TNS) has signed a new agreement with Cboe Europe, one of the largest pan-European equities stock exchange operators by value-traded, to become a registered vendor for its European equities market data.

To provide more efficient access

TNS is offering its connectivity and market data service at the Equinix LD4/LD5 campus to provide traders with low-latency access for both market data and order routing services.

Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Director of Product Management, said,

“Cboe Europe has been a valuable order routing endpoint within our 2,800 strong financial community of interest for many years. We are delighted to now be extending our relationship with this prestigious group and providing easier, more efficient access to market data from its European equities order books in London and Amsterdam.”

Cboe is one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, operating markets across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies. Its European equities exchange offers trading in more than 6,000 securities from its markets in London and Amsterdam.

TNS offers traders access to a diverse, global network that is connected to more than 60 exchanges around the world and