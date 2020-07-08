Tonaquint Data Centers of St. George Utah announced the acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers which was established in 2000 offers high-quality data center services to business clients of all sizes. Tonaquint Data Centers focused on its core data center service offerings providing high-availability and scalable colocation services from its 45,000 square foot facility Emerald in Boise.

For serving better to the customers

The Tonaquint Data Center values the opportunity to be Utah’s premiere Colocation, Cloud, and Disaster recovery solution for companies throughout the world. This data center which has 28000 square feet has access to 4 MW of power.

Tonaquint CEO Matt Hamlin said,

“Boise is such a great market. The acquisition adds to our capacity and geographic presence. Our goals remain the same: provide our customers with the best infrastructure and match it with the best client experience.”

The founder of Fiberpipe Ken Birch said that he was extremely excited by this acquisition as he was confident that the team at Tonaquint will provide the level of services our customers have expected from Fiberpipe over the years.