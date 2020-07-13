Datacenter One opens new data center in Germany
Datacenter One announced that the company is opening another data center in western Germany near Dusseldorf.
Netrality Data Centers acquires INAP colocation business
Internap announced that it has closed the sale of its data center facilities in Houston, Texas to a subsidiary of Netrality Properties.
ServerFarm expands Toronto data center
ServerFarm completed a substantial project to provide additional capacity to the Toronto data center market to help keep customers.
Penta Infra acquires DataCenter Fryslân
Data center investor Penta Infra announced that the company has acquired DataCenter Fryslân at the end of March 2020.
Sunbird Software released Power IQ 7.1
Sunbird Software, the global innovator in data center management software, announced the general availability of its latest Power IQ Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software.
Data Center World announces 2020 Virtual Event program
Data Center World announces details for Data Center World 2020: A Virtual Experience which will take place on August 24-27.
New protocols of data centers for the new normal
CBRE Data Centre Solutions released a detailed guideline about new protocols for the new normal.
