Data center and cloud hosting solutions provider TurnKey Internet has announced that it is expanding its data center and cloud-based infrastructure into Colorado. The Colorado expansion builds on the company’s existing New York data center and California data center by offering additional geographically specific and redundant, high-speed dedicated servers and cloud servers from their East Coast, West Coast, and Colorado facilities.

Multiple transit backbone providers

TurnKey Internet’s Colorado data center is located in Colorado Springs and offers multiple transit backbone providers with fiber network redundancy as well all UPS Systems offering A+B redundant power. The facility also features a dedicated backup power generator and fuel, an advanced fire suppression system, facility-wide environmental monitoring, N+1 cooling, and a low power usage effectiveness. Adam Wills, CEO, TurnKey Internet, said,

“Extending our Data Center and Cloud-Hosted services to Colorado matches our vision of giving customers access to a ‘turnkey’ platform that delivers unmatched value and performance. This expansion is an exciting step in the development of our Cloud-Hosted platform. Our clients can easily deploy and manage their cloud infrastructure across multiple geographic locations. This provides a better experience by providing redundancy and performance increases through delivery of applications closer to the end-user.”

