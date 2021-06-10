The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced that it has signed a £27 million extension with Crown Hosting Data Centers.

For a cloud appropriate digital transformation

Crown Hosting Data Centres delivers the UK Government’s aim for a Cloud Appropriate digital transformation of the Public Sector. Additionally, with its campuses, Crown Hosting Data Centres offer state of the art security, resilience, and both energy and carbon efficiency across the entire UK Public Sector.

“This facility, therefore, remains a key strategic requirement for the foreseeable future. Current asset refresh and continued migrations however will see efficiencies in delivery and optimization over the coming years so there remains an opportunity to reduce the DWP facilities footprint,”

said DWP.

These campuses are governed as part of the Cabinet Office framework agreement, meaning that whilst you benefit from best-in-class security, ease of use, and flexible contract options, you also benefit from the best possible value for money.

Crown Hosting Data Centres was set up as a joint venture by Ark and the Cabinet Office that delivers increased efficiency, improved value, and transparency of data centre hosting utilisation across the entire UK Public Sector.

