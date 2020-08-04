Uptime Institute has reported on data center outages for several years, surveying operators on their experiences with outages. This year’s survey was conducted March-April 2020 and includes responses from nearly 850 managers at organizations that own and operate data centers in more than 50 countries.

The largest single cause is power problems

In surveys from 2018 and 2019, and now supported by our 2020 survey, outages occur with disturbing frequency, bigger outages are becoming more damaging and expensive. According to the announcement, a second survey was conducted among a group of over 500 suppliers, designers, and advisors. Those survey results will be released in September 2020.

Andy Lawrence, Executive Director of Research, Uptime Institute, said,

“Our 2020 survey results reflect a strong, growing sector facing increased change and complexity. The growing complexity, along with the greater consequences of failure, creates the need for more vigilance and more sophisticated approaches to resiliency, performance and operations”.

Uptime Institute survey findings for three years show that outages continue to occur with disturbing frequency, and the outages are becoming bigger, more damaging, and more expensive. And over the previous 3-year period, more than three-quarters said they had experienced such an outage.

Lack of transparency of public cloud

According to respondents, the lack of visibility, lack of transparency and accountability of public cloud services is clearly a major issue for these enterprises considering public cloud for business-critical applications. A fifth of managers said they would be more likely to run their critical workloads in a public cloud if there were a higher level of visibility into the operational resiliency of the service.

Additional Findings: