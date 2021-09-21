Task-specific appliances provider for data center solutions, SoftIron announced that it has successfully engaged with Michigan-based IT solutions company, US Signal, to upgrade and expand its Storage As A Service infrastructure. The implementation increases the company’s storage capacity by over a petabyte, with SoftIron’s Ceph-based HyperDrive storage appliances, and is being facilitated with a no-downtime migration across multiple distributed data center sites.

HyperDrive storage appliances

By leveraging SoftIron’s expertise and HyperDrive storage appliances, the expansion validates the enterprise-grade status of open-source Ceph, the software-defined storage platform that supports an object, block, and file storage in a distributed, no single point of failure architecture.

The appliances are designed to maximize the performance and utility of Ceph, built using SoftIron’s “task-specific” approach. Its approach optimizes component-level hardware design to the needs of the software at the source code level. Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron said,

“SoftIron continues to lower the bar for enterprises to adopt open source, and Ceph in particular, as a key part of their infrastructure strategy. Ceph provides organizations with all the robust features needed for always-on enterprise operation and delivering all the value that people expect in a world-class open source solution. SoftIron has built the ultimate productization of Ceph in our HyperDrive storage appliances, simplifying the operations and life cycle experience with Storage Manager and making Ceph accessible for today’s enterprise workloads with Storage Router. Our goal is always to meet our client organizations and their infrastructure wherever they are, and work with them to maximize every aspect of performance and efficiency that both Ceph and HyperDrive, together, have to offer.”

