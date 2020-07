Hyper-scale data center campus provider Vantage Data Centers closed its acquisition of Next Generation Data (NGD) from InfraVia along with the two founders of NGD. Cardiff marks Vantage’s sixth European market acquisition. With the acquisition, Vantage’s customers will be able to access to Europe’s largest data center campus, which is in the Cardiff Capital Region of South Wales. It offers 180MW, including an existing 72MW facility and 108MW of expansion capacity. NGD team, including former CEO Justin Jenkins who will serve as the chief operating officer of Vantage Europe and president of Vantage U.K., will join Vantage.

180 MW power in total

According to the announcement, the acquisition was funded with equity commitments from Digital Colony Partners and other investors in Vantage, as well as acquisition debt financing. Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers said,

“The acceleration of digital transformation that continues to be at the forefront of our global economy emphasizes the need for reliable data center capacity that can scale quickly to meet skyrocketing demand. Vantage is excited to enter the U.K. market and is committed to growing around the world in locations that are most critical to our hyper-scale and cloud customers.”

