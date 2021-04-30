Hyperscale data center campus provider, Vantage Data Centers announced the completion of phase one of VA12, the second of five planned facilities at its Northern Virginia campus which is located in Data Center Alley. The initial phase of the facility provides hyper-scalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises with 16MW of critical IT capacity. When completed, it will consist of 32MW and more than 250,000 square feet.

VA12 customers can expect the same services, commitment to operational excellence, and sustainable design features reflected in the company’s award-winning VA11 30MW facility. The facility also features solar and wind energy sources onsite, the first of its kind in Northern Virginia. Jeff Tench, President of North America, Vantage Data Centers, said,

“This past year, Vantage quickly ramped up our construction schedule to meet the skyrocketing demand for capacity in Northern Virginia. The first phase of VA12 was brought online in just 10 months, which is a testament to our team and our strategic approach to design and construction for accelerating time to market for our customers.”

