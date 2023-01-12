Vantage announced that the company is working on a 48 MW hyperscale campus in Europe’s largest data center market.

Vantage Data Center has also opened a second 40 MW data center on its existing Cardiff campus, expanding its footprint in the country.

The first phase of the campus will be operational for hyperscale customers and cloud providers in late 2024.

Global hyperscale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers announced its entrance into the London market with a 48 MW $600 million campus. The company also opened a second 40 MW data center on its existing Cardiff campus. With these investments, the company is expanding its footprint in the country.

$600 million investment

Vantage’s London campus is situated on nearly five acres in the PowerGate neighborhood of North Acton. The campus will total 430,000 square feet and when completed, it will provide 48 MW of capacity across two 24 MW multi-story data centers once fully developed. The first phase of the campus will be operational in late 2024, which will also mark Vantage’s 11th campus in EMEA.

The company also completed the first phase of a second 40 MW facility at its growing Cardiff campus, located in Wales. The first phase of the second-largest data center market in the U.K. provides 12 MW of capacity. The new facility has one of the lowest power usage effectiveness ratios across all of Vantage’s facilities. Antoine Boniface, president of EMEA at Vantage Data Centers said,

« Vantage has experienced rapid growth over the past three years as we continue developing state-of-the-art data center campuses across EMEA. With London being one of the largest data center markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution. With relatively little inventory available in London and requirements on the rise, we are ideally positioned to deliver for our customers. »