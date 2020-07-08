Hyperscale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers and an investor group led by a global investment management firm, Colony Capital, announced a definitive agreement to form a strategic partnership valued at $3.5 billion to accelerate the expansion of Vantage’s wholesale data centers throughout North America and Europe. The colony-led investor group will invest $1.2 billion in Vantage’s diversified portfolio, including 12 stabilized North American data centers as a part of the agreement. According to the announcement, Vantage’s management team, led by Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, will continue to manage and operate these assets.
Ongoing digital transformation
The strategic partnership announced by Vantage also marks a significant milestone in Colony’s ongoing digital transformation. $200 million of the investment coming from Colony’s balance sheet, underscoring its commitment to investing in and acquiring digital infrastructure assets. Marc Ganzi, CEO of Colony Capital said,
“This innovative transaction establishes the most valuable portfolio of hyperscale data center assets in North America, backed and managed by the best-in-class management team at Vantage. As Colony continues to build momentum around our strategic transformation to digital infrastructure, this investment demonstrates our commitment to acquire high-quality digital assets on our balance sheet. We expect this will benefit our shareholders by providing consistent, predictable earnings from long-term leases with the highest-caliber, investment-grade customers.”
