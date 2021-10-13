Hyper-scale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers announced that it has begun construction of its first African campus in Johannesburg, with a $1 billion investment from existing financial partners. The facility is located in Waterfall City in Johannesburg and will provide 80 MW capacity.

First facility in Africa

The Johannesburg data center will be the Vantage Data Center’s first facility in Africa. The campus will be carrier-neutral and include three facilities on 30 acres with 60,000 square meters of data center space when fully built. The first phase of the facility is expected to be finished in the summer of 2022 and provide a 16 MW capacity. Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage Data Centers said,

“Vantage has seen strong demand from our customers for high quality, hyper-scale data center facilities across the globe, and we are excited to meet this demand by expanding to Africa’s largest market. With our global expansion over the last two and half years, we have become one of the fastest growing hyper-scale data center providers in the world.”

See more Data Center News