Vantage Data Centers announced the development of a second data center campus in London supported by an investment of £250 million.

LHR2 will consist of a single data center that will deliver 20MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet.

Vantage has partnered with a local artist to design a portion of the data center’s facade.

Global hyperscale data center campuses provider Vantage Data Centers officially announced the development of a new data center campus, named LHR2, in London. The company’s second London campus is supported by an investment of £250 million.

20 MW of IT capacity

The announcement of the development came three months after the company announced its initial entrance into the market with a £500 million investment. Vantage Data Centers’ first facility in the region was a 48 MW campus, named LHR1.

LHR2 will consist of a single data center, which is capable of delivering 20 MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet. The data center is located in Park Royal, one of the largest industrial areas of London, which is less than 30 minutes from the London Heathrow airport and nearby hotels in the city center. The facility is expected to be operational in early 2025.

The company has partnered with a local artist to design a portion of the data center’s facade. The artist will draw inspiration from the local community and will work with durable, non-combustible materials to create an impactful, one-of-a-kind presence in the area. Antoine Boniface, president of EMEA at Vantage Data Centers said,

« Expanding our presence in London, the largest of the FLAP data center markets and one of the largest global markets, enables Vantage to meet unprecedented demand for critical IT capacity and helps strengthen the region’s digital infrastructure. Vantage’s unique ability to rapidly scale to this magnitude continues to set the company apart from the rest of the industry. To support our ongoing developments, operations and business across EMEA, Vantage is also increasing our regional team by nearly 55% this year. Adding new team members positions us to best serve our current and future customers to enable their growth and ongoing success. »