Global hyper-scale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers announced additional campuses in two of the company’s existing markets. The company has broken ground in Frankfurt and Berlin. Additionally, Vantage also opened its first campus in Zurich.

72 MW of IT capacity in total

Vantage’s second Frankfurt facility is a five-acre campus located in Raunheim. The 355,000 square feet facility will provide 40 MW of IT capacity. Vantage’s second campus in Frankfurt will be five-story, and the initial phase is expected to be operational in the fall of 2022. The company is also improving its flagship campus in Offenbach, Frankfurt. The two facilities are approximately 30 kilometers away from each other. These facilities will provide 95 MW of IT capacity in Frankfurt when fully developed.

Vantage has also broken ground for its second Berlin campus, located 20 kilometers from the company’s first Berlin campus and 10 kilometers from the Brandenburg International Airport. The two-building facility will be located on a 12 acres field and provide 32 MW of IT capacity. Both buildings will be two stories and offer over 260,000 square feet in total. The initial phase is expected to be launched in the summer of 2022. Vantage is also improving its first Berlin campus. The two campuses will provide 64 MW of IT capacity when fully built.

The company announced that it had opened the first of four data centers on the Swiss campus located in Winterthur, 25 kilometers away from Zurich. The seven-acre campus will provide 40 MW of IT capacity when fully developed. Antoine Boniface, president of Vantage EMEA said,

« Our new developments in Frankfurt and Berlin are testaments to our significant growth throughout EMEA in less than 24 months in the market. Our portfolio now consists of nine campuses throughout EMEA, including our recently announced development in South Africa. Demand from our customers continues to increase in these major economic centers, and our ability to scale quickly ensures our sustainable, state-of-the-art facilities will be ready to meet our customers’ business needs. »

