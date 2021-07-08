Vantage Data Centers announced that it has broken ground on two greenfield campuses in Europe. These facilities are a part of its $2B European expansion and will provide hyper-scalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises with hyper-scale data center campuses in two locations. The facilities are the company’s second in Germany and first in Poland.

Berlin and Warsaw

The Berlin facility is located in Brandenburg Park. The 24,000 square meters campus will be comprised of two 16MW data centers offering a combined 32MW of critical IT load once fully developed. The first phase, 8 MW of IT capacity, is scheduled for completion in early 2022.

The Warsaw campus is a 36,000 square meters facility that will be comprised of two data centers. The first facility will include 16MW of capacity and the second facility will include 32MW of capacity, which will bring the total to 48MW of IT load once fully developed. The first phase, 8MW of IT capacity, is scheduled for delivery in early 2022. Antoine Boniface, president of Europe at Vantage Data Centers said,

“The groundbreakings of Berlin and Warsaw are yet another testament to Vantage’s rapid global growth and industry-leading time-to-market strategy. In the past six months alone, Vantage’s significant progress of our greenfield developments in Berlin, Warsaw, Zurich, and Frankfurt has proven that we are prepared to deploy premier hyper-scale facilities at industry-leading speed in order to best serve the needs of our customers.”

See more Data Center News