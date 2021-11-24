Global hyper-scale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers announced the topping out of its first 16MW data center in Goodyear, Arizona, located just outside of Phoenix which is one of the biggest data center markets in the continent. When fully built, it will be the Vantage Data Centers’ largest North American facility with 160 MW. It is also the second-largest facility globally, after its 270 MW campus located in the U.K.

Vantage’s largest in North America

The first phase includes a two-story facility that will offer 16 MW of critical IT capacity and is expected to go live in the spring. The campus will include three data centers and over 1 million square feet when fully developed. The facility uses a closed-loop chilled water system and air-side economizers allowing reduced energy usage.

The company held a topping out celebration on site in honor of placing the last beam of steel at the structure. Vantage Data Centers also stated that they are focused on growing the company’s footprint in North America and globally

Jeff Tench, President of North America at Vantage Data Centers said,

« As we continue to expand globally, Vantage is also increasing our footprint across North America to meet our customers growing needs, providing high-quality data centers in strategic markets. Our customers have identified Phoenix as an ideal location due to its low power costs, rich connectivity, and business-friendly environment. This is a fitting market for hyper-scalers, cloud providers, and larger enterprises who need a west coast presence for their digital infrastructure requirements. »

