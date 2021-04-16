Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has appointed Jeff Tench as president of North America and Valerie Finberg as chief of staff and vice president, investor relations. Tench and Finberg each have extensive communications infrastructure leadership expertise to support Vantage’s rapidly expanding global footprint.

For strengthening executive team

Tench brings to the Vantage team more than 25 years of experience in technology, telecommunications and IT services. In his new role, he is responsible for driving the company’s continued growth across North America with overall P&L responsibility for Vantage’s U.S. and Canada businesses across eight campuses in six markets.

Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage Data Centers, said,

“We are expanding the Vantage leadership team to keep pace with our continued growth and accelerating investment across North America and Europe. Having worked with both Jeff and Valerie previously at Level 3 Communications, I have seen first-hand their ability to make a tremendous impact, and I am thrilled to welcome these two phenomenal executives to the Vantage team.”

With nearly 30 years of experience spanning corporate governance, M&A, capital markets transactions and communications in the telecommunications and infrastructure industries, Finberg serves as chief of staff and acts as lead liaison with the company’s investors and other stakeholders. Prior to Vantage, she worked at Lumen Technologies and its predecessor companies, CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications, where she was vice president, investor relations and previously held roles as chief of staff and vice president, corporate communications.

