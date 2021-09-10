DigitalBridge Investment Management, the major stakeholder of Vantage Data Centers and other existing Vantage investors, contributed an additional $1.5 billion in equity capital. Vantage acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center portfolio of PCCW as a part of its APAC expansion. Vantage will offer data center services across Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur to hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise customers upon the transaction closing.

Combining three companies

Agile Data Centers is developing greenfield hyperscale campuses totaling 168MW of critical IT load in Tokyo, Osaka, and Melbourne. Second, Vantage acquired the data center portfolio of PCCW Ltd. (PCCW DC). PCCW DC manages100MW of existing and expansion critical IT load across multiple Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur facilities.

Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage Data Centers, said,

“Following successful expansions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe over the past three years, we are expanding to the Asia Pacific to serve customers on a global basis better. The key to our global expansion has been finding well-aligned partners who bring local expertise, an established footprint, a strong management team, and the ability to scale quickly. The combination of Agile and PCCW’s data center business does just that, and I’m thrilled to welcome Giles Proctor, Brian Groen, and their highly talented teams to Vantage.”

The vantage team is growing with these acquisitions. Giles Proctor, formerly president and co-founder of Agile Data Centers, will serve as Vantage’s APAC business president. Proctor will lead a team that will include nearly 150 employees. In addition, Brian Groen, senior vice president of data centers, PCCW DC, will join Vantage as senior vice president, APAC, upon closing.

“My team and I are excited to join the global Vantage family to expand the combined company’s presence in the Asia Pacific. This offers our customers additional key markets in which to do business with trusted partners who bring in-country knowledge and a commitment to building and operating high quality, sustainably designed data center facilities,”

said Giles Proctor.

