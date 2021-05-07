<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, now provides access to renewable energy options at each of its North American and European campuses to enable customers to reduce their carbon emissions. Additionally, the company has hired two experts to lead its environmental sustainability commitments across the globe.

To reach expanded environmental goals

Four of the company’s campuses are currently powered by more than 99% renewable energy (hydro, tidal and wind) for critical IT load through Vantage’s utility partners, while the other campuses provide access to green power purchases and renewable energy credits through local utility partners.

Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers, said,

“Vantage is working collaboratively with our customers, investors and utilities to invest in sources of renewable energy and to set goals in all areas of sustainable development in order to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate. Part of our commitment to expand our ESG program included adding leadership in several areas, and I’m thrilled to have Amanda and Neal on board to provide a new depth of expertise to our team.”

As part of an expanded focus on environmental goals, the company named Amanda Sutton as senior director of sustainability to lead Vantage’s global sustainability program to lessen its environmental impacts worldwide. Furthermore, Neal Kalita will serve as the director of power and sustainability, focusing on the company’s European campuses. Sutton and Kalita join a global team overseeing environmentally responsible facility design, construction and operations.

Some of the additional sustainable achievements and features on Vantage’s campuses include:

Eliminating water usage from cooling by standardizing on air-cooled chillers featuring a closed-loop system, which takes advantage of water-side economization

Using Energy Star certified, high-efficiency, double-conversion UPS systems delivering an annualized power usage effectiveness (PUE) under 1.3

Obtaining certifications for environmental design, construction and operations from leading standards organizations globally

Recycling of construction materials and using sustainable building materials

Deploying onsite power generation from solar and wind for non-critical uses on the Northern Virginia campus, including exterior and office lighting

Incorporating green roofs, solar facades, drought resistant landscaping and EV charging stations at various campuses

