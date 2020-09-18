Vantage Data Centers is adding 68MW of IT capacity across Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley campuses. In order to meet heightened customer demand, Vantage has begun construction on additional data center facilities at its growing Northern Virginia campus and its second Silicon Valley campus. T

Expansion of two data centers

The Northern Virginia Data Center Alley had more absorption in Q2 2020 alone than it did in all of 2019. Therefore, Vantage has started construction on the next facility on its Ashburn campus to meet the growing number of customer requirements. According to the announcement, VA12 is the second of five planned facilities on the 42-acre campus, which will include more than 1 million square feet and 146MW of IT capacity once fully developed.

Phase 1 is expected to be operational in Q1 2021. VA12 will offer customers many sustainable features, including industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE), hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization using minimal water, solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations and more.

Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage Data Centers, said,

“Vantage continues to experience a heightened global demand for hyperscale data center services. Because our customers want to grow with us across multiple markets, we continue to develop sustainable, state-of-the-art facilities across our portfolio, including in the world’s top data center markets.”

Meanwhile, Vantage has begun construction of CA23 on its second Santa Clara campus. CA23 will include a total of three facilities and 77MW of IT capacity upon completion. It is expected to complete in the second half of 2021. Vantage’s two Santa Clara campuses will provide customers with a total of nine facilities and 154MW of capacity in the heart of Silicon Valley.

CA23 will reduce groundwater pollutants through bioretention ponds, power consumption through high-efficiency transformers and LED lighting and water consumption through air-cooled chillers. In addition to this, CA23 will improve air quality with ventilation systems.

