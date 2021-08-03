Global hyper-scale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers joins major global businesses in setting aggressive climate agenda and will achieve net-zero carbon emissions globally by 2030. It marks a significant step in its long-time efforts to increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts.

Partnerships and projects

According to the announcement, the company will prioritize partnerships and projects that directly benefit the environment and communities. The company will focus on four key areas:

Emissions Reduction: Vantage is investing in technologies that target reductions in emissions, starting with a focus on energy efficiency and emissions reductions from on-site generators. In addition, the company will develop processes and partnerships to reduce Scope 3 emissions outside of its control, such as emissions associated with customer IT and cooling loads.

Renewable Energy: Vantage has already taken a proactive approach in designing highly efficient data center campuses with industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Most recently, the company announced that it now offers renewable energy options to customers across all campuses globally. In addition, Vantage actively works with energy providers, customers and industry groups, like the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), to advocate for and invest in additional renewable energy sources globally.

Supply Chain: Vantage is working closely with its vendors and suppliers to decarbonize its supply chain.

Carbon Offsets: Only in areas where emissions are unavoidable, Vantage will purchase offsets. The offsets purchased will provide funding for carbon removal projects and investments in communities where the company operates its data centers.

Justin Thomas, CTO of Vantage Data Centers said,

“As major consumers of power and land, data center operators have an undeniable responsibility to aggressively reduce emissions and lessen environmental impacts wherever possible. This is why we’ve set our target at net zero rather than carbon neutral. Our goal is to be a sustainability leader, and we are setting interim reduction goals that touch every part of our business.”

