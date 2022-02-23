Hyper-scale data center campus provider, Vantage Data Centers announced that the company is expanding its presence in Frankfurt, Germany with a 16 MW data center. The company is building the second of three facilities of its 55 MW campus, FRA1. The new facility is only one kilometer away from the main data centers and peering points.

First half of 2024

Vantage Data Center’s 13,000 square meters facility will provide 16 MW of IT capacity when it’s fully built. The data center is expected to be operational in the first half of 2024.

The company also announced that it has acquired the full ownership of its first data center located on the campus by buying out the company’s joint venture partners Energieversorgung Offenbach and DataCenter-Group. EVO and Vantage will continue in a new partnership and EVO will be the energy provider and the landowner.

The duo will repurpose the waste heat and provide it to the locals for heating. The new solution will also help Vantage to reach its sustainable construction goals. Antoine Boniface, president of EMEA for Vantage Data Centers said,

« Vantage continues to accelerate our growth in Frankfurt and Offenbach, the most sought-after data center markets in Europe, to meet demand from our hyper-scale and cloud customers. Our partnership with EVO and DCG was instrumental in opening this campus quickly to customers, and we thank them for their support to reach such a critical milestone. »