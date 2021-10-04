Vantage Stabilized Data Centers is expanding its footprint in Santa Clara, California, with the acquisition of a 24 MW CA22 facility. DigitalBridge Group stated that the transaction is valued at $539 million and it will be funded through Vantage SDC debt facilities and cash on hand.

First hyper-scale acquisition

The acquisition of the CA22 facility is the Vantage SDC’s first hyper-scale data center acquisition since its establishment. The company was formed with a $3.5 billion strategic partnership between Vantage Data Centers and a DigitalBridge-led investor group in July 2020. After the acquisition, Vantage Data Centers will manage and operate the facility as part of its global footprint.

The facility is located in Vantage Data Center’s CA2 campus, which is adjacent to the company’s CA21 facility. With the acquisition, Vantage SDC’s footprint is extended to 13 stabilized hyper-scale facilities in North America. Vantage SDC’s capacity is increased by 14% to 177MW. Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge said,

“DigitalBridge’s commitment to supporting the growth of its portfolio companies while serving the growing need for hyper-scale data centers remains strong. This transaction not only advances Vantage SDC’s strategic plan to grow its portfolio of stabilized data centers, but also increases DigitalBridge’s exposure to world-class digital infrastructure assets that deliver consistent returns for investors.”

