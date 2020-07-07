Verge.io developed a data center concept by taking a sustainable software-based approach to scale, called the Verge Platform. This platform can reduce physical footprint and energy consumption by nearly 50 percent while simultaneously reducing capital expenditure by nearly 50 percent.

For creating separate and individually secure data centers

The Verge Platform is defined as a software solution that represents an improvement in the unification of function resulting in performance increases, price efficiencies, and overall simplification of management, according to Wenzler. It eliminates the disparate interfacing functions of a typical multi-vendor deployment.

Matt Wenzler, CEO of Verge, said,

I believe the Verge Platform has this potential and likely constitutes one of the largest paradigm shifts to the IT industry in the last 20 years, and will help solidify southeast Michigan’s reputation as an emerging powerhouse in IT and software development. The secret lies in the platform’s unified architecture. Our platform empowers IT generalists to do the job of many specialists and reduces vendor management from many to one. We significantly move all of the important needles in the right direction.”

It is developed for creating separate and individually secure data centers in a matter of minutes By removing the necessity for siloed expertise, coupled with the platform’s automation and intelligence, customers using the Verge Platform cites a 25 to 50 percent reduction in technical operational headcount required to service the IT environment.

The Verge Platform that is removing the necessity for siloed expertise is deployed in large cloud service providers, data science, and corporate enterprises. Greg Campbell, co-founder and chief technology officer at the company.