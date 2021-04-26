Vertiv announced the opening of a new factory in Rugvica, Croatia. Vertiv is a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. With this opening, the company aims to support its integrated modular solutions (IMS) business in EMEA.

Providing a complete range of prefabricated modular solutions

Compared to the previous factory, the site offers 130% more indoor space and 60% more outdoor space and can easily be expanded to seize the opportunities of the rapidly growing prefabricated modular data centers (PFM) market. The factory also includes several innovations for the construction of PFM modules as well as thermal management air handling units.

Giordano Albertazzi, president for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said,

“We hear a lot about IT trends and the upcoming advances in technologies such as of 5G, IoT, and AI, but less about the innovative physical infrastructure that’s behind it. We are seeing strong growth in the adoption of prefabricated modular solutions to support these new technologies, and as market leaders we are investing both in capacity and innovation to continue to meet our customers’ needs and stay ahead of the curve. This new site ultimately means supporting the plans and enabling the success of our EMEA and global customers and is reflective of our continued investment in the markets in which we operate.”

“The Rugvica factory boasts all the latest technologies, production processes, tools and testing labs. The facility is designed to provide a complete range of prefabricated modular solutions, from cable landing stations powering the internet and connecting geographies to bespoke data center building blocks,” according to Viktor Petik, VP for Vertiv’s IMS business in EMEA.

PFM data centers come in many different forms with varying use cases, including IT and facility-specific designs and so-called all-in-one modules with integrated IT, power, and cooling infrastructure, which are commonly used in education, industrial, and healthcare applications as well as remote and harsh environments. The ‘plug and play approach has the benefit of not only cutting the time for start-up and commissioning, to just a few days instead of weeks or months but also reducing the potential for quality issues, as components are pre-integrated and pre-tested off-site.

