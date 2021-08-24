Global infrastructure-as-a-service provider, Voxility announced the deployment of a point-of-presence at Equinix’s DA3 data center in Dallas. The facility is located at the Infomart Data Center, one of the most connected facilities in the country. The new PoP will allow Voxility customers to be able to connect throughout the United States, Central, and South America.

OPEX-based IaaS approach

The company’s OPEX-based IaaS approach offers enterprise-grade physical hardware in physical locations that can be hired out monthly. It also provides users to have complete transparency over where and how their data is stored and maintained. Voxility also has PoPs in Ashburn, Los Angeles, Miami, and Reston, as well as data centers in significant European hubs. Maria Sirbu, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Voxility said,

“Our expansion in the US is part of our long-term growth strategy and commitment to offering customers flexible and secure IaaS in the most interconnected hubs in the world. Dallas is a critical market for the south-central US but also offers a jumping off point for connecting Central America. Data sovereignty and control over where and how data is managed is becoming even more important to cloud service providers and enterprises and we aim at offering them all of the flexibility of the public cloud but with the security and control of private or on prem solutions.”

