VPLS acquired a fully leased Texas Data Center to strengthen its footprint in the central US. The new property includes a 75,000 square feet purpose-built data center and 18 acres for future development.

Second data center in Texas

Texas data center location (DA2) includes 18.8 acres of land and a 75,000 square foot, 10-megawatt facility 100% leased to a data and technology company. VPLS aims to immediately deliver its cloud-to-edge solutions and services to US strategic markets and surrounding locations.

Jay Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers at VPLS, said,

“We are thrilled to add this additional Texas location to our growing national portfolio. The central US remains a strategically important market for our team, and this acquisition was a great opportunity to expand our presence in this geography while also contributing to our revenue stream with a world-class client.”

With the acquisition of this modern, well-run, and maintained data center, VPLS expands its potential to support additional data center developments in the future.

