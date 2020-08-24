National data center provider Web Werks launched its fourth data center in India. The first phase of the center establishes Web Werks’ position as one of the top- data center providers in the city of Pune. The standalone 35,000 sq.ft. the structure is a next-generation Tier 3, Uptime designed data center with 5MW of power and rich interconnectivity and with a total capacity of 10MW. The Pune data center offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions.

Phase 1 has completed

Particularly, this facility offers public cloud storage, data center migration services, dedicated servers, managed services, cloud computing, and more. In addition to this, there are some services including backup-as-a-service (BaaS), Security-as-a-Service (SecaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Storage-as-a-Service (StaaS), and content delivery network services.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of Web Werks talked about the Pune Data Center, saying,