National data center provider Web Werks launched its fourth data center in India. The first phase of the center establishes Web Werks’ position as one of the top- data center providers in the city of Pune. The standalone 35,000 sq.ft. the structure is a next-generation Tier 3, Uptime designed data center with 5MW of power and rich interconnectivity and with a total capacity of 10MW. The Pune data center offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions.
Particularly, this facility offers public cloud storage, data center migration services, dedicated servers, managed services, cloud computing, and more. In addition to this, there are some services including backup-as-a-service (BaaS), Security-as-a-Service (SecaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Storage-as-a-Service (StaaS), and content delivery network services.
Nikhil Rathi, CEO of Web Werks talked about the Pune Data Center, saying,
“We are pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of our new data center facility. This puts us in the Top 3 DC Players in Pune. Despite all the odds that surfaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown, and limited manpower to deploy, the construction work has been completed. Web Werks is geared to meet the growing demand for data centers in Pune to serve the needs of both customers in and outside Pune. We thank our current customers, vendors, and partners who have supported us throughout. We look forward to welcoming our first set of customers in the coming months.”
