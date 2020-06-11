Westland Data Center announced that the company selected single-source data center operations provider BCS. BCS performs continuous critical infrastructure management at this highly secure data center in the Montgomery, Texas suburb of Houston. The facility, also known as The Bunker, features 143,000 square feet of data center capacity and a four-story office complex in one mixed-use campus. The Bunker is a fiber-rich, carrier-neutral facility that houses critical IT applications and computing.

6.8 million square feet and 150 MW

BCS now has more than 6.8 million square feet and 150 MW of critical power under contract in total. BCS CEO Danny Crocker said,