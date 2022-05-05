Microsoft has released a new Insider Preview build for Windows Server operating system. The new Windows Server VNext Insider Preview 25110 version comes with no changelog again. So it is currently unclear what changes the data center-focused operating system has received.

Encouraging to try Azure Edition

As of the Windows Server Insider Preview 25099, the company has started referring to the operating system as VNext. Now, they continue to use the name for this release as well. Microsoft is also encouraging to try Windows Server VNext Datacenter: Azure Edition to shape the operating system depending on the feedback from the Insider users.

To install and try the Windows Server VNext Insider Preview 25110, you should register as a Windows Server Insider for Business user. You can follow the link below to register as an Insider for Business user; then proceed into downloading the ISO file:

Click here to register as an Insider for Business user

Click here to download the latest Windows Server VNext Insider Preview release

You can use the following keys to activate your operating system. Those keys will be valid until 15th September 2022.

Server Standard edition: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter edition: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67