Wiwynn, a cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, introduced its novel servers with a brand-new Intel platform to address burgeoning demands spanning from the cloud to the intelligent edge.

Flexible storage options

Wiwynn architected the next-generation edge and cloud computing platforms, ES200, SV310G4 and SV5100G4, with a 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor. The novel Intel platform is a balanced architecture, delivering higher per-core performance with up to 40 cores per processor. Combining with built-in AI acceleration, hardware-based security capabilities, and the supports of PCIe Gen4, DDR4/3200 memory, and the latest Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, Wiwynn designed optimized computing solutions to unleash the possibilities across a diverse set of workloads.

Dr. Sunlai Chang, President of Wiwynn Corporation, said,

“We are aggressively investing resources into the booming opportunities from cloud to edge fueled by AI and 5G. It is exciting to introduce the new Wiwynn Ice Lake server fleet with Intel. Together, we equip data centers with optimized IT infrastructure which addresses increased challenges and opens possibilities to the fast-growing applications in both cloud and edge.

Wiwynn ES200 is a short depth 2U dual-socket MEC server. It is designed with flexible configurations and is NEBS-3 compliant to address various edge applications and environmental conditions. ES200 supports storage modules composed of EDSFF or U.2 SSD, two OCP NIC 3.0 cards, as well as up to six extra PCIe Gen4 slots for expansion.

Wiwynn’s SV310G4 and SV5100G4 are two cloud-optimized servers. Both are designed with front I/O for easy maintenance which is trendy in modern cloud data centers. SV310G4 is a 1U dual-socket server with 32 DDR4 DIMMs supporting up to 16 Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series modules.

See more Data Center News