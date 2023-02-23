Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and the head of the Dubai Executive Council, officially launched Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC’s green data center.

The green data center of Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC was opened by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council. The facility is situated at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the biggest single-site solar park in the world, and is recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest solar-powered data center in the world.

At the inaugural ceremony, contracts were signed between Moro Hub and its most important technology clients and partners, including Dell, Microsoft, Huawei, and VMware.

To a greener future in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan was given an update on cloud and hosting services, cybersecurity, smart cities, internet of things (IoT) services, professional and managed services, as well as Moro services powered by ChatGPT technology, after the inauguration. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director/CEO, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority said:

« The development of the world’s largest solar-powered data centre was guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for advancing sustainable development, The new centre is yet another achievement that raises the UAE’s profile as a leading global player in advancing sustainability and the green economy. With a world-class low-carbon information technology infrastructure powered by solar energy, the data centre supports the goal of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 percent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, »

The Uptime TIER III-Certified data center, which uses only renewable energy, has a capacity of more than 100 megawatts (MW). It will be larger than 16,000 square meters.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, called the project “a bright sign in Dubai’s journey towards a sustainable future that takes into account environmental needs”.