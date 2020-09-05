Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider Worldstream selected power management company, Eaton, for delivering UPSs for its flagship data center in Naaldwijk to ensure business continuity and scalability while contributing to achieving an ultra-low Power Usage Effectiveness value of 1.2. Eaton’s solutions help organizations manage their electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, efficiently, and reliably. The company also announced that Worldstream places great emphasis on the sustainability of its IaaS services, thus, it uses environmentally friendly cooling techniques for its newest data center in the Netherlands.

The data center’s emergency power supply was designed with the future growth of the Worldstream. The plans for the construction of the next data center, to facilitate continued international growth and to realize a data center growth capacity of up to 90,000 servers for Worldstream. Nick de Jong, Sales Director at Worldstream said,

“We place the highest demands on our suppliers in order to provide our customers with the best possible IaaS hosting services. We were looking for a party able to provide us with the highest quality, scalability, reliability and sustainability. We found that player in Eaton.”

