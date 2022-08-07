Xtel Communication announced its third data center in the sought-after New York market. The facility, located in Newark, New Jersey, adds to the company’s growing data center portfolio. Xtel’s other facilities are strategically located in Philadelphia at 401 N. Broad, the renowned international gateway, and Plano, Texas.

Expanding serviceable footprint of DIA

The addition of this new facility allows Xtel to expand its serviceable footprint of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) via fiber-optic connections. In addition, the data center will provide robust DDoS attack mitigation options to enable more secure environments.

This is especially critical as these types of cybercrimes continue to increase at an alarming rate. In recent years, DDoS attacks have risen by over 151%. Other key features of Xtel’s New York market data center include:

Additional redundancy options for customers seeking more diversity in last mile fiber providers and fiber paths.

Direct Connect options to SaaS ( Software as a Service ) and IaaS ( Infrastructure as a Service ) providers, allowing the end-user customer to directly access these providers without having to traverse the Internet.

Strategic enterprise-level colocation services.

All Xtel data centers have the ability to maintain, operate, and monitor fiber optic backbone, voice platforms, and data centers. The data centers are part of a high availability `active-active ‘ network architecture, allowing for immediate service failover and load balancing between the data centers. Each data center is annually recertified for major compliance frameworks, including FedRAMP, FISMA, SSAE18, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and Privacy Shield – GDPR.

Brian Flynn, President of Xte said,

« As enterprises and businesses continue to scale and digitally transform, the addition of our New York Market data center adds critical cybersecurity services, connectivity and redundancy to a prominent, stable market with an ever-growing, favorable business climate. We continuously invest in our network infrastructure while regularly expanding our services and solutions portfolio to meet ever-changing requirements. We look forward to continued growth in this market and beyond. »

